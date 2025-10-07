Amusement district, organization responds to failed Coney Island casino bid

Following the vote that rejected plans for a $3 million casino in Coney Island, the area’s amusement district and businesses responded to the decision.

The Community Advisory Committee (CAC) voted a 4–2 vote against the proposal Sept. 29.

Luna Park, which is managed by Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc., was excited that the bid by Thor Equities officially fell through.

Renderings of the failed proposal Renderings courtesy of The Coney

“We want to give a huge thank you to everyone who made their voices heard,” the park posted on its Facebook page. “Whether you showed up at meetings, shared your thoughts, or simply stood with the community, this win belongs to you. A special shout-out to the tens of thousands of you who signed our petition — your voices made a powerful impact and helped carry this message all the way to decision-makers.”

Luna Park in Coney Island Photo courtesy of Luna Park

The post also thanked the elected officials who voted against the casino, including Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, Councilmember Justin Brannan, and Marissa Solomon, who was appointed to the CAC by Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny.

“You stood by us, and we’re clapping our rollercoaster-loving hands for you,” the post stated. “Coney Island is about joy, family fun, history, and heart — not high-stakes gambling. And thanks to all of you, that vision stays alive. The Cyclone keeps thrilling, the lights keep shining, and the magic continues — just the way it should.”

Deno “DJ” Vourderis Photo by Charles Denson

Deno “DJ” Vourderis, co-owner of Deno’s Wonder Wheel, told this paper he wants to hear from the community about what the future of Coney Island should be.

“Of course, we have thoughts on what we could do with the property bordering our park,” he said. “I’ve had a few discussions with our vendors on what exciting new attractions we could provide.”

Vourderis attended a meeting hosted by Councilmember Justin Brannan at the Coney Island YMCA, 2980 West 29th St., to discuss the future of the neighborhood.

“It was interesting,” Vourderis said. “Lots of ideas. I think there needs to be a lot more talk between the community, the politicians and the people who actually still own the land, Thor Equities. Right now, I think the thing I would like to say is we all should listen to each other and take it from there.”

An original Steeplechase horse is among the artifacts on display at the organization’s exhibit center.

Photo courtesy of The Coney Island History Project

Coney Island History Project director Charles Denson, who opposed the plan, was happy with the area not having a casino.

“The lingering nightmare is over!” he wrote. “Lies, pandering, misinformation, and outright bribery didn’t work for the proponents of the ill-conceived Coney casino. The project’s developers thought they could fool Coney Island fans, residents, and local elected officials with their deceitful proposal. The sickening display of ignorance and arrogance on the part of the developers finally fizzled out on Monday when a majority of CAC members soundly rejected the casino plan.”

Adam Rinn, the artistic director of Coney Island USA, which hosts popular events such as the Mermaid Parade, was also against the deal and discussed what could be next for the area.

Coney Island USA hosts the annual Mermaid Parade Photo by Tom Hilton

“We want the lot right across the street from us cleaned up,” he said in a video posted on Facebook. “We’re not opposed to something, but it’s got to be better than the crap that’s over there now. Rats, faulty electric, faulty plumbing, it’s not cool. It’s not safe. It’s an eyesore as well as the many other lots that this developer owns.”

He also asked viewers what they wanted to see in Coney Island.

“At the funeral that we had for this casino last night, people spoke from the heart about working together, unifying a community, whether or not we agree on everything doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “The bottom line is that we worked together, and we got something done. You have to advocate. You have to have a voice, and you have to unify. That’s what we did and that’s why this casino is history.”