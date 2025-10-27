Artist Kate Micucci paints mural outside Coney Island USA

Micucci has her first children’s book coming out with Mo Willems next year



Actress, musician, and artist Kate Micucci created a mural outside the Coney Island USA building, 1208 Surf Ave.

Micucci has many acting credits to her name, including “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Little Hours,” and “Unleashed. She’s also done voice work for animated shows such as “Scooby Doo,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” and “Steven Universe.”

She got involved with the project when members of Coney Island USA saw her work and recommended it to Adam Rinn, the artistic director for the nonprofit arts organization.

“Adam reached out to me on Instagram and the minute I got that message, I thought that sounded incredible because not only is Coney Island such an iconic spot, but it felt like our worlds are very similar. The minute I got there, I felt very simpatico with everyone who works there. It was really fun.”

Kate Micucci completes her mural that celebrates Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Kate Micucci

This past year, she said she has been drawing around the city, including a restaurant.

“I like to find trash to draw on and what I do is not normal art, but what is normal art?” she said.

With the project in Coney Island, Micucci said it was a little different of a process for her because she doesn’t normally plan what she is going to create.

“Because it was a commission, Adam wanted to see what it was going to look like,” Micucci explained. “So, I did some sketches of what it could be. Originally, I was going to play around with color and then I thought the area is already so colorful. Then I thought something black and white might just really stand out. I just drew something up and sent it over and he had a couple of little tweaks, and we went back and forth trying to embrace the spirit of what they do at Coney Island USA.”

Kate Micucci completes her mural that celebrates Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Kate Micucci

The art includes a drawing of a fire eater and sword swallower, and pays homage to Coney Island staples such as the Mermaid Parade and rides. It also says, “Playground of the World!”

“It was a good challenge for me because I’m not used to planning and it was really fun,” she said.” I remember when I hit on the right thing, it was super late at night when I drew what became the mural and I said, ‘Oh! I think this is going to be the one.’ So, it was fun to do that and go back and forth a bit.”

The process took an afternoon last month. Micucci was thrilled by the final product.

“It was my first time working this large and something outdoors like this,” she said. “I’ve done indoor stuff and this was different. I wanted to make sure it would be seen from a distance and really pop and also, I didn’t really grid it out or project it. Often with murals, there’s a lot more planning involved. I just went for it and I think I was flying by the seat of my pants that whole afternoon. When I finished it and we stood back and we were on the other side of the street, that’s when I had a sigh of relief and said, ‘Oh it actually works.’”

Kate Micucci completes her mural that celebrates Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Kate Micucci



Since it was completed, friends and fans have reached out to say how much they enjoy the mural.

“It’s been really fun,” she said. “I’ll get a random text from a friend that went and checked it out and took a photo, sent it to me and said, ‘Hey, your work is in Coney Island.’ So that’s been a fun way to interact with people.”

Micucci is originally from New Jersey. She moved to Pennsylvania when she was eight and then to California at 21. She moved to New York City last year with her husband, who is a music producer, and her son.

With all the hats she wears, art was her first.

“I was always drawing from a really early age and always had art supplies in my hands and that’s thanks to my parents because they were always making sure that I had enough paint and paper,” she said. “I ended up going to art school in college and then I started making puppets. Secretly, I wanted to be an actress, but I was very shy. I thought if I was a puppeteer, no one would have to see me, but I could still act. Then I came out of my shell and started acting on camera.”

Coney Island USA admiring the mural. Photos courtesy of Kate Micucci

In February 2026, Micucci will release her first children’s book, The Monster and Puppet Show! which is co-published with Mo Willems as part of the Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! Series.

“He’s the best,” she said of Willems. “I was a fan well before we were friends, and I’m thrilled to have the book come out.”

As for enjoying all the fun that Coney Island has to offer, Micucci said she can’t wait to experience more of it.

“I have a Mermaid Parade in my future,” she said. “I have yet to go so this next one is going to be my first year.”