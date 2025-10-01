Bay Ridge apartment fire injures tenant, firefighter

A fire that started inside the second floor of a Bay Ridge building left one firefighter and one pedestrian injured Sept. 27.

The blaze started hours after the annual Ragamuffin Parade at 3:35 p.m. inside an apartment at the corner of Third Avenue and Ridge Boulevard.

A fire started in an apartment and left one tenant in critical condition. Image via Citizen App

Twelve units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers were at the scene. The fire was put out at 4:25 p.m.

The resident, identified as Richard Martin, 89, according to News12, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North. The outlet claims he is in critical condition and his pet cat died in the blaze.

A fire started in an apartment and left one tenant in critical condition. Image via Citizen App



Neighbors know Martin, a Korean War veteran, well and are concerned about his health.

“He is such a sweet person and a staple of the neighborhood,” wrote Judy Ranalli on the Facebook group Bay Ridge Talk. “He would always ask to say hi to my dog when we were out for walks. I will keep him in my thoughts.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.