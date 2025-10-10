Blessing of the Animals ceremonies held in Bay Ridge

A pair of Bay Ridge churches held their annual “Blessing of the Animals” ceremonies during the first weekend of October.

The traditional blessings occur on the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, a day when parishioners bring their pets to be blessed by members of the clergy. The tradition is a custom in Christian churches.

St. Francis, who lived in the 12th century, is the patron saint of animals and the environment.



According to the Diocese of Brooklyn, the blessing of pets asks God, the creator of all living creatures, to give the animals good health and to keep them safe from all harm.



St. Anselm Church celebrated the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with its Blessing of the animals.



“On Saturday, October 4th, following the 11 am Mass, St. Anselm Church celebrated the Feast of St. Francis with the traditional Blessing of the Animals,” said member of the parish’s Pastoral Council Bob Kassenbrock. “Dozens of our furry friends, dogs and two aristocratic felines, were in attendance. Father Ray read the prayer of blessing, reminding us that our animals serve as both work-helpers and companions, and as St. Francis taught us – part of God’s creation.”

St. Anselm Church celebrated the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with its Blessing of the animals.



“St. Anselm was very happy to celebrate the feast of St. Francis of Assisi by blessing pets that give comfort and companionship to so many,” said Father Kevin Abels. “I thank all those who took the time to ask God’s blessings and protection upon our pets.”

St. Anselm Church celebrated the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with its Blessing of the animals.



St. Anselm Church celebrated the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi with its Blessing of the animals.



The same day, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., held its blessing ceremony.

“What a beautiful day filled with joy, laughter, and God’s creatures great and small,” said Father Randy Nguyen. “St. Francis, pray for us.”

“We give thanks to God for the gift of creation and for the joy our pets bring into our lives,” the church’s Facebook page read. “May St. Francis of Assisi continue to inspire us to care for all of God’s creatures.”