Borough to bring Halloween thrills with ‘spooky’ events

The spooky season is here, and the borough is ready to celebrate with an array of Halloween events for kids and adults.

New York Aquarium’s Ascarium has been a big hit. Photos courtesy of New York Aquarium

On Oct. 25, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park in Coney Island will host free activities. Thriller NYC Dance Performance and Tutorial will be held in front of Deno’s Stop the Zombies Dark Ride Theater at 2:30 p.m.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is gearing up for events to celebrate Halloween.



Photos courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is gearing up for events to celebrate Halloween.



Photos courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park



“Learn to walk like a Zombie and amaze your friends on Halloween! Dancers from Thriller NYC, a group of New Yorkers who perform the Thriller dance annually in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, will perform and teach step-by-step tutorials,” said the park’s website.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is gearing up for events to celebrate Halloween.



Photos courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park is gearing up for events to celebrate Halloween.



Photos courtesy of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park



There will also be an author event with Parachute Literary Arts. Brooklyn author Sherene Rance will be reading from her book, Aria’s Big Wish, at Deno’s Little Free Library adjacent to the Wonder Wheel.

NIA Community Services will host a pair of Halloween events. On Oct. 25, the annual Spooktacular Street Festival will be held on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets.

NIA Community Services is hosting both Spooktacular Street Festival and Halloween Festival later this month.

Eagle Urban Media/File photo NIA Community Services is hosting both Spooktacular Street Festival and Halloween Festival later this month.

Eagle Urban Media/File photo



Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., participants can expect music, treats, festive crafts, a family-friendly concert, and a costume contest.

Then on Oct. 26, it will host its Halloween Festival at Owl’s Head Park on Colonial Road and 68th Street from 12-4 p.m. and will feature the same festivities.

Until Nov. 2, Luna Park will have its annual Halloween Harvest, which will include pumpkin decorating, tractor racing and trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged.

Luna Park is hosting its annual Halloween Harvest.



Photos courtesy of Luna Park

Luna Park is hosting its annual Halloween Harvest.



Photos courtesy of Luna Park



“Step into a world of pumpkins, hay bales, and colorful leaves as Luna Park’s iconic rides come alive in a cozy, fall-themed atmosphere,” stated Luna Park’s website. “Whether you’re soaring through the sky or strolling through the park, you’ll be surrounded by seasonal sights, sounds, and scents!”

This year, the annual Coney Island Children’s Halloween Festival will be held Nov. 1. Hosted by the Alliance for Coney Island, the parade starts at 10:45 a.m. on the Boardwalk at West 10th Street. Marchers will then head to Maimonides Park. A party will then be held at the ballpark from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes bubble shows, a costume contest, face painting, inflatable mazes and food.

A look at a past year’s The Alliance for Coney Island’s Children’s Halloween Festival



Photo courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island website

The Prospect Park Alliance will have Halloween fun with its Creepy Crawly Halloween at the Audubon Center and the Haunted Carousel.

The park is also hosting its first Harvest Festival Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31- Nov.2. Activities include pumpkin patch at Lakeside, decorating jack-o-lanterns, face painting, kids and dogs costume contests and more.

Every weekend until Oct. 26, the New York Aquarium transforms into Ascarium. The celebration includes a hands-on sand dig, lawn games, a collaborative community mural, scavenger hunt, carnival games, Halloween crafts and costume parades.