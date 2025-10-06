Brooklyn Basketball Training Center opens its doors to children

A star-studded ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening

The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center has officially opened.

A ceremony was held Sept. 25 to celebrate its opening. BSE Global, which is the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty, opened the new youth basketball facility located opposite of Barclays Center.

In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud, and Isabelle Harrison and Brooklyn Nets players Drake Powell, Nolan Traoré, and Jalen Wilson.

“This isn’t just a building,” explained Sam Zussman, CEO of BSE. “It’s a bold step in how we empower youth through sports. Brooklyn Basketball was born from the idea every child could find access to the game, to expert coaching and to mentors who believe in their potential. Today, in this building, the first steps of this idea become a reality. This idea and vision could not have been realized without the support and commitment of our ownership.”

Stewart speaks during the grand opening.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



Children enjoy the state-of-the-art equipment and courts during the official opening of The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



For years, Brooklyn Basketball has partnered with the New York City Department of Education for a program that offers free in-school basketball clinics for elementary and middle school students in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn Basketball also reflects who we are,” Zussman said. “It’s about access, equity, showing kids that they belong in this game, and they can thrive in it. We were lucky enough to place it right here to inspire kids and show them in a very tangible way that they should dream big and that everything is possible with hard work and dedication.”

The 18,600 sq. ft. facility will launch Brooklyn Basketball’s newest after school program featuring age- and skill-appropriate sessions for children ages 6–17 on weekdays, including all-girls training on Wednesdays.

It will also host camps, mini-camps, specialty clinics, all-girls programs, advanced private training and more. It is also the only youth facility in the tri-state area equipped with Shoot 360’s immersive and data-driven training technology that is used by NBA teams and collegiate basketball programs.

New York Liberty star player Breanna Stewart checks out the facility.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE

Liberty player Natasha Cloud interacts with a student at the clinic.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



“This is extremely inspiring,” said Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP. “Having this facility that will show how they can reach these goals, and with all the technology like Shoot 360 and coaches involved in this, I think it’s going to be something that everyone wants to be a part of. I hope I can come here and work out sometime if I need to.”

The new venue will provide the Nets and the Liberty the ability to positively impact more children and their families across New York and help Brooklyn Basketball further expand by reaching schools and programs that may not have access to a basketball court.



Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Basketball/BSE



“The greatest thing about this place is that it’s not just about hoops,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “It’s about the people that are going to be in here and the community we are giving back to. It’s also in our backyard. That’s what’s really special to us. It’s right here.”