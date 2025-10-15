Former Child’s Restaurant building gets landmark plaque

The site is the oldest landmarked building in Coney Island’s amusement district

The building that was once Child’s Restaurant,1208 Surf Ave., received a new plaque from New York Landmarks Preservation Foundation (NYLPF) Oct. 11.

Elected officials and representatives joined members of Coney Island USA to celebrate the building and its history.

According to the NYC Landmarks Preservation Committee (LPC), the two-story building was completed in 1917 and designed by architect John Corley Westervelt. The site was the first of two Childs Restaurants in Coney Island, both landmarked.

Photo courtesy of State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton Facebook

The restaurant was established by brothers Samuel and William Childs in 1889. Its first location was in Manhattan.

“This successful dining chain was known for serving good food at reasonable prices for visitors who flocked to Coney Island to enjoy the beach and the famous amusements,” the plaque reads. “The structure features Spanish revival-style elements, including broad, round arched openings, paired by brackets, and a red tile roof.”

It was acquired by non-profit cultural arts organization Coney Island USA in 2008 and was designated by LPC as an individual landmark in 2011.

Photo courtesy of NYC Landmarks Preservation Committee Instagram

“Honoring Coney Island’s rich history with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at the iconic former Childs Restaurant, now home to Coney Island USA, the Museum, and the Circus Sideshow,” said State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton. “A beautiful tribute to over a century of culture, creativity, and community, followed by a lovely reception.”

Photo courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan Facebook

The NYLPF administers the Bronze Plaque Program to honor landmark sites citywide.

“Today we celebrated the unveiling of the official Childs Restaurant Building landmark plaque at 1208 Surf Avenue,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Officially the oldest landmarked building in the amusement district!”

Childs closed the Surf Avenue location in 1943. The City Planning Commission stated that from 1944 on, the building was home to the Bluebird Casino and other restaurants and clubs, as well as David Rosen’s Wonderland Circus Sideshow.