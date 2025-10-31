Four construction workers hospitalized after partial building collapse in Sunset Park

DOB inspectors will be issuing OATH/ECB violations to the general contractor

Four construction workers were injured while inside a building that partially collapsed in Sunset Park Oct. 28.

According to the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB), during morning hours, in a 28-story, concrete frame new building project at 6208 Eighth Ave., inspectors saw that during a concrete pouring operation on the first-floor level, a partial collapse of the floor area around 20 feet by 24 feet occurred. The four workers then fell around 32 feet to the subcellar level.

Photos courtesy of NYC DOB

The workers were taken to a local hospital for treatment for their injuries. All of them were listed as stable.

Following investigations, DOB inspectors stated they will be issuing Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings (OATH)/Environmental Control Board (ECB) violations to the general contractor for failure to safeguard the site, work performed that did not conform to approved documents, work performed contrary to the approved site safety plan and failure to provide work site orientation to workers.

Photos courtesy of NYC DOB

Photos courtesy of NYC DOB



DOB also said inspectors will issue an OATH/ECB violation to the concrete subcontractor for failure to conduct proper inspections and for work not conforming to approved documents.

They also issued a partial stop work order for all concrete operations at the site, including forming, pouring and stripping, and use of concrete pump for foundation work.



“As the season turns colder, this is a strong reminder to take your time and make sure you are following all approved plans to the letter,” the DOB wrote on X. “Safety must come first on every site.”