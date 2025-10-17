JFK Knights conquer the Fort

It was the first time since 2017 that the Fort Hamilton Tigers were playing the JFK Knights since returning to the PSAL’s top 4A Division. After losing to Wagner last week, the 1-2 Tigers were looking to even their record with a win in the Bronx. The 0-3 Knights were looking for their first win of the season at home after losing consecutive road games to three of the division’s top-ranked teams. Despite JFK’s losing record, the Tigers would quickly find out that they were not playing a typical 0-3 team, as the Knights would display some of the best executed and longest touchdown runs of the season.

Tiger defenders Adem Mehmedovic, Chris Rubio and Mario Batz, left to right. Photo by Jim Dolan

With a big crowd on hand for JFK’s home opener, the Knights put on a quick first quarter scoring show with two rushing touchdowns of five yards and 45 yards to give their supporters an early 14-0 lead. Gathering themselves back on offense, the Tigers responded with a 65-yard sweep by Manny King (189 all-purpose yards) for Fort Hamilton’s first score. Undeterred by Fort Hamilton’s blast down the sideline, JFK’s Derik Betances countered with a 50-yard run for a 22-6 lead to end the first quarter.

Looking to narrow the score early in the second quarter, Tiger quarterback Aiden Porter brought the team down to the 10-yard line on fourth down where he found Zaire Thomas in the end zone for what looked like a certain touchdown catch. However, Porter’s throw resulted in an incomplete pass when Thomas was popped hard to the ground by his defender. Taking over on the 10-yard line, JFK quarterback Jeremiah Senat delighted the home crowd by hitting a streaking Jasihya Beauford on a 90-yard pass play to give the Knights a commanding 30-6 mid-quarter lead.

Manny King scores Fort Hamilton’s first touchdown on a 65-yard run down the sideline in the first quarter. Photo by Sal Astuto

Later in the second quarter, Fort Hamilton sophomore running back Jayden Pagan scored his first varsity touchdown on a 13-yard run up the middle that gave the Tigers a short-lived boost. Manny Frias closed out the quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 38-12 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, JFK continued to put on a rushing clinic with an 87-yard touchdown run by Betances, followed by a 77-yard run by Hamidou Feseru to increase the Knights’ lead to 52-12. In the final quarter, Pagan scored again on a four-yard run as the Knights continued to pour it on with one more touchdown by Jason Reid on a 53-yard dash to close out JFK’s home return with a 58-20 win.

This week the 1-3 Tigers have a bye. They return to action next week to play Port Richmond for homecoming.