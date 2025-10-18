Liberty Kiwanis Club raises awareness for Williams Syndrome, hands out awards

Anthony Filippazzo, 14, received the Brave Warrior Award



The Liberty Kiwanis Club held its Talent Show/Karaoke Night Fundraiser at Sirico’s, 8023 13th Ave.

The evening, held Oct. 3, raised awareness of Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects one in 10,000 children.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Williams Syndrome is characterized by unique physical features, delays in cognitive development and potential cardiovascular problems.

One of the people honored during the event was Anthony Filippazzo, 14, who has the condition. He received the Brave Warrior Award.

President of The Liberty Kiwanis Club of Brooklyn Karen Emma said that she works with Filippazzo’s dad, Stefano and, “saw firsthand the struggles the family had to endure since Anthony was a little boy.”

“It felt great to donate and raise awareness for Williams Syndrome, a rare disease that so many know so little about,” she told this paper. “Anthony’s mom, Camille Fortunato, Esq. works tirelessly to raise awareness while ensuring that Anthony gets all the help he needs. We were happy to help Camille, Steve, Rosie and Anthony on their incredible journey in doing so.

Photos courtesy of Karen Emma

She described Filippazzo as a terrific kid.

“He has such a great personality and never gives up,” Emma said. “He faces so many day-to-day challenges and medical issues, but he bravely fights them every day. Anthony was so excited, surprised and appreciative of receiving his award and our donation to Williams Syndrome.”

The money raised from the evening went to the Williams Syndrome Association and will be used towards giving necessities to veterans on Nov. 7 to bring food and holiday toys to the families and children of those being treated for cancer and staying at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park.



The club also honored community activist Zoe Koutsoupakis posthumously with the Frank D’Amico Sr. Community Service Award.

Koutsoupakis was a philanthropist and Greek American community leader. She died Aug. 3 in Greece. She was 69.

Her titles included vice president and founder of the Holy Cross Brooklyn Outreach Center, a Pan-Orthodox Christian Charity which serves approximately 60 families in need a day with free food, clothing and supplies.



Community Board 10 Chairperson and friend Sandy Vallas accepted the award on her behalf.

Sandy Vallas accepted an award for Zoe Koutsoupakis, who died earlier this year. Photos courtesy of Karen Emma

“Our club truly appreciated all that Zoe did for us and our community,” Emma said. “She always lent a helping hand in any way that we needed. We were all so sad to learn of her sudden passing and wanted to honor her in this small way with the Frank D’Amico Sr. Community Service Award.”



Lastly, the club honored member Joanny D’Amico with the John Passariello Kiwanis Member of the Year Award.

“Joanny has always been an advocate for the community, generous and supports those in need,” she said. “She was a great Kiwanian even before she became a member and did more for the Club than most of the members. Her father-in-law Frank D’Amico, Sr. was one of the founding members and her husband, Frank D’Amico, Jr. was an active member for many years. Through them, she was always involved. We could think of no one more deserving of this award than Joanny.”