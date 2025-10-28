Maimonides celebrates newly expanded Children’s Emergency Department

Expansion includes 32 treatment areas

Maimonides Health celebrated the opening of its new expanded Children’s Emergency Department during a ceremony Oct. 22.

The expansion includes 32 treatment areas, separate ambulance and walk-in entrances, and advanced on-site imaging, including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scanning for rapid diagnosis of emergency conditions.

“This new facility demonstrates our deep commitment to the families of Brooklyn,” said President and CEO of Maimonides Health Ken Gibbs.. “The expanded Children’s Emergency Department enables us to deliver world-class, compassionate care close to home, ensuring that every child receives the specialized attention they deserve in their moment of need. Brooklyn families should never have to leave their home borough to access the care they need.”

A ceremony is held for the opening of the Children's Emergency Department at Maimonides Health.

Hospital staff says it is designed to be a child-friendly environment that meets both the medical and emotional needs of young patients and their families.

“I want every Brooklyn parent to know that in their moment of greatest fear, their child will be cared for by experts who understand children medically and emotionally,” said Dr. Alexander Arroyo, director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. “This expansion allows us to provide high-quality, compassionate care to more children than ever before.”

Roxy Birchfield and her daughter celebrate the opening.

The hospital calls it the largest freestanding children’s emergency department and the only dedicated pediatric trauma center in Brooklyn.

“The new Children’s Emergency Department represents an extraordinary step forward in pediatric care for our community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Avner, chair of Pediatrics. “From everyday illnesses to the most complex medical emergencies, our multidisciplinary pediatric team is ready to provide the highest level of care in an environment designed especially for children and their families.”



Elected officials attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including the New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, State Sen. Steve Chan, Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse. Representatives from the offices of Governor Kathy Hochul and Assemblymember Lester Chang also attended.

“As a parent, I’ve brought my own child to Maimonides for emergency care, and the compassion and professionalism of the staff is an experience that has stayed with me,” Chan said. “With the opening of this new Pediatric Emergency and Trauma Center, Brooklyn’s children now have a dedicated place for world-class care—right here in their own community,”

“Today marks a new chapter for Maimonides Health, for Brooklyn, and for New York State,” said Brook-Krasny. “Our children deserve the very best start in life—a healthy beginning that sets the foundation for their future.”



Recently, Maimonides Children’s Hospital was recognized for delivering the highest quality of care as the number-one top performer in the 2025 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking by Vizient out of 98 children’s hospitals across the country.

“This important investment in our healthcare will improve access and enhance emergency care for children and families across Brooklyn,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in a statement.

“No city handles an emergency quite like New York… and @maimohealth continues that legacy with exceptional care for our most precious patients,” wedding officiant and TV personality Roxanne Birchfield wrote on Instagram. “Brooklyn now celebrates the opening of its unparalleled pediatric emergency department, built with children in mind.”