Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Coney Island raises funds, awareness

It was a sea of pink in Coney Island as the American Cancer Society (ACS) hosted the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 26.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a division of ACS that raises money for breast cancer research, programs and detection. The first walk in Coney Island took place in 2017.

Thousands of people participated in the three-mile walk that began at 8 a.m. at Maimonides Park and continued on the Riegelmann Boardwalk.



The day was presented by NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Making Strides of Brooklyn on its website. “Whether you walked, donated, volunteered, or cheered from the sidelines, your support made Making Strides of Brooklyn an incredible success. Every step we took together brought us closer to hope, healing, and a future without breast cancer.

“Together, we are walking toward a cure, and we couldn’t do it without you. Walk day may have come and gone, however, we are still fundraising till the end of the year!”

Relay For Life of Brooklyn event leader and cancer survivor Elaine Delaney told this paper that this year’s walk was a special one.

“It was amazing,” she said. “There were so many survivors, schools and families. Even our four-legged friends came to support. I’ve been involved with Strides way before I became a survivor. I participated in this event when it was held in Prospect Park. I am a two-time survivor, and the walk took on a different meaning when I was diagnosed in 2014.



“It was a sea of pink yesterday. What a support system for survivors. We support our fighters, we admire our survivors and remember our angels. A shout out to Renee Regnier from the American Cancer Society and her team for organizing this event.”

The event also featured entertainment and information booths, one of them being for NYC Health + Hospitals.

“Cancer has impacted countless lives, and at South Brooklyn Health, we’re committed to providing our community with comprehensive screening services, a dedicated Breast Clinic team, and state-of-the-art Hematology and Oncology facilities,” said Pat Roman, the hospital’s senior associate director of community affairs.

“NYCDOC heroes continued their efforts to help promote awareness about breast cancer today as participants in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in #ConeyIsland,” wrote the New York City Department of Correction on X. “The annual event, which was hosted by New York Presbyterian #Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, featured multiple teams uniting on the Coney Island Boardwalk to help raise funding for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving breast cancer research.

“The walk also supports those living with metastatic breast cancer, caregivers, breast cancer survivors and their families, as well as pays tribute to the fallen.

NYC DOC’s participation in the event was organized by #CorrectionOfficer Antoine, who is celebrating 16 years of being cancer-free.”

Local businesses also chimed in on the annual walk.

“The love and support we witnessed yesterday on the Coney Island Boardwalk for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was truly magical,” wrote Ruby’s Bar and Grill. “To everyone involved: You inspire us! Thank you for stopping by Ruby’s Bar & Grill. It was an honor to spend the day with you.”