Man beaten to death in Jay Street train station volunteered at Bensonhurst church

The man who was beaten to death inside the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station Oct. 7 was a Bensonhurst resident.

The victim, Nicola Tanzi, 64, volunteered as an usher at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 7413 20th Ave.

He was also known throughout the borough’s catholic church community.

“With hearts weighed down by sorrow and shock, our parish mourns the tragic loss of Nick Tanzi, a gentle soul and steadfast devotee of Maria Santissima Addolorata,” stated the Sacred Hearts & St. Stephen Catholic Church Facebook page. “From his earliest days on Carroll Street through every Good Friday and Feast of Our Lady, Nick lovingly carried Our Lady of Sorrows through our streets—his devotion a living testament to faith and community. The violence that took Nick’s life inside Jay Street Metrotech Station was both senseless and heartbreaking.

“Yet, in the hour of his suffering, we trust that Our Lady embraced her faithful son, carrying him not through earthly streets, but into the radiant presence of Christ.”

At 3 p.m., police officers arrived at the downtown station and found Tanzi, a security guard, with head trauma. He was unresponsive when EMS rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The following day, cops arrested David Mazariegos, 25. He was charged with first and second-degree murder, robbery and possessing a stolen credit card.

“Right after this horrific attack, the entire NYPD received an emergency alert to their phones with photos of the suspect and a physical description,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “Eagle-eyed cops working near Times Square recognized this perp from the photos they had just received and immediately brought this dangerous criminal into custody.”

According to the New York Post, Tanzi allegedly held a door open for Mazariegos when the attack occurred.

Mazariegos allegedly threw Tanzi to the ground, kicked his head multiple times and stole his wallet.

“Nicola is for all purposes, one of the most congenial, friendly individuals that you could ever meet,” Anthony Mammoliti, deacon at St. Athanasius-St. Dominic’s Parish in Bensonhurst, told the outlet.

The Daily News reported that during a court appearance Oct. 9, Mazariegos confessed to the killing after his arrest and admitted to using one of Tanzi’s credit cards to buy a katana sword.

“He confessed to beating the victim, robbing him and to taking his spirit, as he put it,” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Sapna Kishnani said.

Mazariegos had 17 prior arrests.

Friends of Tanzi talked about the loss and the impact he had on their lives.

“Nick’s loss is a loss to the Italian American community, the faith community, and the human community,” Raymond Guarini, the founder of the Italian Enclaves Historical Society, told this paper. “Evil lurks among us in many shapes and forms, but in the end, good will always prevail. We ask everyone to please pray for him.”

“We hear about senseless acts of violence in our large city, and we go on with life because we have to,” wrote friend and Director of Scotto Funeral Home John Leo Heyer on Facebook. “I ask you to stop for a moment, pause and say a prayer for Nick and for all those victims of senseless violence. I also ask that each of us do more to stand up for those who can no longer stand up for themselves like Nick.”