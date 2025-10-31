Schnitzel Haus holds party for final day at Fifth Avenue, announces new location

The owner says the new location will be at the former Casa Pepe restaurant

After 18 years, German restaurant Schnitzel Haus served its last meal and drink at its current location, 7319 Fifth Ave., on Oct. 26.

Loyal customers gathered at the Bay Ridge eatery before it officially closed.

“It was bittersweet,” Fred Urban, owner of the restaurant, told this paper. “We’re looking forward to a new chapter in our lives, but we’re going to miss the old spot.”

Photos courtesy of Fred Urban

Along with its robust menu, the restaurant has been popular for its bingo nights, live musical performances, parties and Oktoberfest games.

Patrons enjoyed those activities and more on its final day in the area.

“Looking forward to Bingo at the new Haus,” wrote one customer. “Best of luck to the Urban family.”

“Best of luck Fred,” wrote another. “Great family and a fabulous restaurant.”

Luckily, it may not be long before fans of the restaurant will be gathering in Schnitzel Haus’s new location.

“We’re extremely excited,” Urban said, revealing his plans. “We’re relocating to where the old Casa Pepe used to be. The space is almost four times the size we have now with the catering hall. We will have a game room, a bar, indoor seating and a three-season room in an outdoor beer garden.”

Casa Pepe, the former Spanish restaurant at 114 Bay Ridge Ave., closed in 2019 after being in the neighborhood for 40 years.

Urban said If all goes well, they may be able to open the new location in time for Christmas.

“Of course, we wish to thank all of our loyal customers for their support and friendship over the years and we look forward to serving them once again at our new Haus,” he said.