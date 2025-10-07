Six arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns inside Dyker Heights apartment building

The apartment building is located near three schools

Six people were arrested after authorities seized weapons and illegal drugs inside a Dyker Heights apartment building on 63rd Street between 12th and 13th avenues on Oct. 3.

In addition to the arrests, two illegal firearms, over 100 pounds of unregulated cannabis, nearly $500,000 and other drugs were recovered.

Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said the other drugs appeared to be ketamine, ecstasy and heroin.

Guns, drugs and cash were seized by authorities in an apartment building on 63rd Street between 12th and 13th avenues. Photos courtesy of X.com/Kazdaughtry

“We are at the site of what was essentially a drug trafficking and money laundering hub hiding in plain sight, located on the same street with not one or two but three schools, inside this apartment building behind me,” said Daughtry during a press conference. “Law enforcement just took down a major, major illegal operation seizing dangerous narcotics, illegal cannabis, guns and thousands in cash, close to approximately $500,000.”

The apartment building is located near IS 187, PS 331, and Math, Engineering, and Science Academy (MESA) Charter High School: South Brooklyn.

A press conference was held outside the Dyker Heights apartment.

Photos courtesy of X.com/Kazdaughtry



Daughtry said they were stored in seven apartments on multiple floors.

“All of it right here in this beautiful residential neighborhood, Dyker Heights,” he said. “This wasn’t just a smoke shop. This was a trafficking operation. A serious threat to public safety and operations like this attract crime. They often are guarded with illegal weapons and they put the entire building and community at risk.”

Authorities said the suspects live in the actual apartments. Their names haven’t been released.

And one child was referred to ACS for follow-up.

The investigation was led by United States Drug Enforcement Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration divisions of New Jersey and New York, NYPD, NYC Sheriff’s Task Force, and Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.