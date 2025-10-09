St. Anselm Catholic Church celebrates beginning of fall with annual Carnival

St. Anselm Catholic Church, 356 82nd St., held its annual Fall Carnival.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, the church’s parking lot was transformed into a fun filled space that included rides, games, raffles, food, music and more.

The big crowd that gathered consisted of parishioners, Bay Ridge Catholic parents and students, and locals.

“What a day of laughter, community, and unforgettable fun-our carnival was a huge success,” Festival Co-Chair Jeanine Condon said.

Proceeds collected from the carnival will go to renovating the church.





Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

\



Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock



“It was four wonderful days of fun and great company,” wrote the Saint Anselm Publicity Committee. “Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy a great selection of rides, for both children and adults, as well as a delicious variety of treats and food. The crowd also had the chance to try their luck on great raffle prizes, as well as the ever-popular 50/50.”

Visitors also learned about Hallow, an app that helps users practice the Catholic faith through prayer, scripture, meditation, and music.

The committee also thanked its priests, chairs Condon and Eileen Loughlin, volunteers and donors.

Donors included Madeline, Sheila McGuire, the Condon Family, the Loughlin Family, Judy Savarese and Johnny Hernandez.

\



Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

Rides, games and food were a smash hit during the St. Anselm Church’s annual Fall Carnival in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

Banner sponsors were Flagstar Bank; Ferrantino Oil; Colgate Maintenance; Right at Home; the Cafiero Family; A.L.C. Italian Grocery; Cathy’s Finest; the Clavin Family; Bay Ridge Center; Dr. Vincent M. Adamo; Salty Dog; Charmed by JLM; Grandma’s Love; and 3rd Avenue Auto Corporation.

“The calendar said autumn, but the weather was summer – warm and sunny, just like the crowds who came out to show their support for a fun-filled event and fundraiser for Saint Anselm parish,” the committee wrote.





Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

\\



Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock



Rides, games and food were a smash hit during the St. Anselm Church’s annual Fall Carnival in Bay Ridge.





Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

Rides, games and food were a smash hit during the St. Anselm Church’s annual Fall Carnival in Bay Ridge.





Photos courtesy of Robert Kassenbrock

