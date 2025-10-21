St. Patrick’s Church receives Sacred Sites Grant from New York Landmarks Conservancy

The $15,000 will be used to help fund door restoration

The New York Landmarks Conservancy announced that St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., has been named one of the Sacred Sites Grants recipients.

There are 15 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $244,500 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York.

The Bay Ridge church will receive $15,000 to help fund door restoration.

“Religious buildings are important because they tell us about history, architectural development, beauty and hold so many communal memories,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “But congregations, including these recent grant recipients, also serve an important role today by providing their communities with a variety of social service and cultural programs.”

According to the New York Landmarks Conservancy, the church was built to serve the Irish immigrant population of Fort Hamilton Village. The current building sits on the site of the original church that was dedicated in 1852, the first Roman Catholic Church in New Utrecht.

Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Ted General

In 1925, the original church was torn down to make way for the current building.

“Also on the campus are a 1958 orange-brick Art Deco school building designed by architect William J. Boegel, now used by St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy, a circa 1930 orange-brick Art Deco rectory, a 1934 buff brick Renaissance Revival school building, now used by the ADAPT Community Network William O’Connor Bay Ridge School, and a circa 1930 buff-brick Renaissance Revival former rectory known as Msgr. Joseph K. Parks Center,” the conservancy stated.

The parish celebrated the 175th Anniversary Year Feast Day Mass in March 2024.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy also recognized the church’s many services, including a weekly food pantry, Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets, an English learning group for recent immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries, a bereavement support group, weekly Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon, ACA, and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Irish step-dancing classes, bagpipe classes, and more.

The parish also supports the U.S. Army Base at Fort Hamilton and the Shore Hill senior housing with masses and activities.

In addition to St. Patrick’s, Ninth Tabernacle Beth El in East New York, was also a Brooklyn recipient and will receive $20,000 to help fund replacement of three pairs of entrance doors.