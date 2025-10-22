Students, parents create petition to add speed hump on Bay Ridge street following car crash 

Following a car crash that left two Xaverian students hospitalized on 81st Street, students and parents have created a petition to urge local leaders to install a speed hump on Narrows Avenue between 80th and 81st Streets and provide community education on street safety.

In the petition, posted on change.org, it states hundreds of students walk, bike, or are driven to and from schools, citing Xaverian High School and its Genesis Program, Fort Hamilton High School, Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, Bay Ridge Prep, P.S. 102 The Bayview School, Bay Ridge Catholic, St. Patrick Catholic Academy, Fontbonne Hall Academy, and P.S. 185 Walter Kassenbrock School.

The letter was led by seventh grade students who created Voices for Street Safety, an initiative to build awareness and advocate for change. Other names listed in the signature are Jordan Grimaldi, Katherine Cassidy and Grace Pinco.

“Many drivers fail to observe posted speed limits on these residential and school-adjacent streets, creating a hazardous environment for students, families, and staff,” the petition states. “Just last week, two students from Xaverian were struck by a speeding vehicle on Narrows Avenue, highlighting the urgency of this issue. One of the students remains in critical condition, and our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with her and her family as they face this unimaginable situation. We can’t wait for another tragedy. We must act now.”

Cops said Oct. 10 at 2:50 p.m., a female, 18, was driving a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and crashed into a 2019 Nissan Sentra operated by a woman, 65, east on Narrows Avenue and 81st Street. The 18-year-old driver’s vehicle then hit three parked cars and two 16-year-old girls before coming to a stop.

EMS took the teens to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where one was in critical condition and the other was stable.

The letter is addressed to State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Councilmember Justin Brannan, Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann, and the NYC Department of Transportation.

The group also wants the city to implement community education programs on the dangers of speeding on residential streets and near schools.

“Traffic safety should be a standard part of driver education and public awareness initiatives to help prevent future tragedies,” the letter states.

As of Oct. 22, 978 people have signed the petition.