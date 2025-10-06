Teen receives precinct’s Outstanding Community Member Award

Solitario started Gigi’s Creations in 2020 and donates the proceeds to charity

During the 68th Precinct’s Community Council meeting Sept. 24, Fort Hamilton High School freshman Gianna Solitario was honored for giving back to local organizations.

She received the precinct’s Outstanding Community Member Award along with citations from elected officials.

Solitario started Gigi’s Creations in 2020. She makes and sells bracelets and donates the proceeds to charity.

“I felt proud to get them but nervous when I received so many,” Solitario said of the awards. “Gigi’s Creations is known to a lot of people, and they know who I am when they see me. Over the last five years, I have donated over $5,000 to assorted charities and organizations. Also, my bracelets are being sold at Bookmark Shoppe.”

Solitario received citations from elected officials during the 68th Precinct’s Community Council meeting. Photos courtesy of Marianne Fezza

The charities she’s donated to include Bay Ridge Cares, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, the 68th Precinct Community Council, Stand Up to Cancer and Making Strides.

“Each month or so, my mom and I pick a different cause to donate to,” she said. “It makes me feel good helping others, and I hope to keep doing it for many years.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic cut the school year short in 2020, Solitario, who was 9 years old at the time, made the bracelets and sold them to friends, family and others. With the help of her mother, she started Gigi’s Creations. She then decided to give money to a charity with each bracelet she sells to organizations that mean something to her.

Gianna Solitario holds a citation from Assemblymember Lester Chang.

“My family is proud of me, and they encourage me to keep being kind,” she said. “I also volunteer in many community events with my grandmother.”

Last year, Solitario received the Young Philanthropist Award from Grandma’s Love for helping and giving back.

The organization is dedicated to combating childhood hunger and promoting literacy in underserved communities.

Solitario enjoys playing volleyball, babysitting and aspires to be a cosmetologist.

The precinct gave her the certificate, “for outstanding service to the communities of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.”

Solitario received citations from elected officials during the 68th Precinct’s Community Council meeting. Photo courtesy of Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny

It was given to her by Capt. John Dasaro, the 68th Precinct’s commanding officer.

“I was represented by my Director of Community Affairs Richie Barsamian, who presented a certificate to Gianna Solitario for her generosity and compassion,” said Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny. “This amazing young lady designs and sells bracelets and donates a portion of all sales to various charities in our community.”