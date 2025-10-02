Tigers contain Canarsie for first win

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the 0-1 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the 0-1 Canarsie Wolf Pack as both teams competed for their first win of the season. After losing the home opener 40-0 to the Eagle Academy II, turnabout was fair play for the Tigers as they dominated the Wolf Pack 44-6.

The Tigers set the tone from the very start of the game as Ajani Care-Robinson ran the opening kickoff back for a 75-yard touchdown. On the Wolf Pack’s first possession, Zak Benchemarr made a juggling interception that he returned for a 25-yard score to put Fort Hamilton up 16-0. The Tigers continued on full throttle to score as quarterback Aiden Porter ran to the two-yard line where Tom O’Neill found the end zone to close out the first half at 24-0.

Against Canarsie, Ajani Carew-Robinson, left, ran back the opening kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown while teammate Zak Benchemarr intercepted for two touchdown runs. Photo by Jim Dolan

In the third quarter, the Wolf Pack, which was contained by Tiger defenders led by Adem Mehmedovic, managed to put together a drive for their first and only score. With Canarsie quarterback Carter Boston hitting Brandon Gordon on a series of pass plays, the Wolf Pack worked down to the 18-yard line and Ethan Bennett crossed the goal line to make the score 24-6. The Tigers then answered Canarsie’s first score as Porter scrambled 10 yards to close out the third quarter at 30-6.

In the last quarter, Fort Hamilton built its lead as safety Benchemarr once again intercepted for another “Pick-Six” on a 48-yard run to increase the Tiger lead to 38-6. Finally, midway in the quarter Manny King took a handoff and found a seam straight up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown to cap the final score at 44-6.

Next, the 1-1 Tigers travel to Staten Island to play the 1-1 Wagner Falcons under the Friday night lights.

This week’s postgame victory snack was again provided by Frank Mancini’s Wood-Fired Pizza along with Brendan and Kate Farley of the Soccer Tavern.