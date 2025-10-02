Tigers contain Canarsie for first win

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the 0-1 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the 0-1 Canarsie Wolf Pack as both teams competed for their first win of the season. After losing the home opener 40-0 to the Eagle Academy II, turnabout was fair play for the Tigers as they dominated the Wolf Pack 44-6.
The Tigers set the tone from the very start of the game as Ajani Care-Robinson ran the opening kickoff back for a 75-yard touchdown. On the Wolf Pack’s first possession, Zak Benchemarr made a juggling interception that he returned for a 25-yard score to put Fort Hamilton up 16-0. The Tigers continued on full throttle to score as quarterback Aiden Porter ran to the two-yard line where Tom O’Neill found the end zone to close out the first half at 24-0.
In the third quarter, the Wolf Pack, which was contained by Tiger defenders led by Adem Mehmedovic, managed to put together a drive for their first and only score. With Canarsie quarterback Carter Boston hitting Brandon Gordon on a series of pass plays, the Wolf Pack worked down to the 18-yard line and Ethan Bennett crossed the goal line to make the score 24-6. The Tigers then answered Canarsie’s first score as Porter scrambled 10 yards to close out the third quarter at 30-6.
In the last quarter, Fort Hamilton built its lead as safety Benchemarr once again intercepted for another “Pick-Six” on a 48-yard run to increase the Tiger lead to 38-6. Finally, midway in the quarter Manny King took a handoff and found a seam straight up the middle for a 60-yard touchdown to cap the final score at 44-6.
Next, the 1-1 Tigers travel to Staten Island to play the 1-1 Wagner Falcons under the Friday night lights.
This week’s postgame victory snack was again provided by Frank Mancini’s Wood-Fired Pizza along with Brendan and Kate Farley of the Soccer Tavern.