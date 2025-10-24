United Senior Center of Sunset Park celebrates reopening after $1.1 million allocation

The center faced closure due to rising rents

A celebration was held at the United Senior Center of Sunset Park, 475 53rd St., on Oct. 22 as elected officials and local leaders officially announced $1.1 million was allocated to save the facility through this year’s Fiscal Year 2026 state and city budgets.

The conference came after months of rallies to keep the center open for seniors.

Photos by John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit Photos by John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

Earlier this year, the landlord of the building requested a rent increase of 70 percent ($86,800) for the first three years of a 10-year lease term, another 7.6 percent ($16,800) increase for the three years after and another rent increase of 8.4 percent ($18,200) for the last four years. The total increase equals over 86 percent and $121,800.

The lease for the center expired at the end of June, when the center closed.

However, due to Assembly and Council discretionary funding, they were able to allocate the money to save it.

“Centers like this are critical to ensuring the physical and mental health of our seniors, who are the jewels of our communities,” said City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. “I’m proud to provide this funding so that United Senior Center can remain in Sunset Park and continue its brilliant legacy as a connective hub for New Yorkers.”

The afternoon included music, dancing and speeches from elected officials, who handed out many citations and certificates of recognition.

“Older adults come here to feel a sense of community and to bolster their health,” said Councilmember Alexa Avilés. “I am so proud to present Grisel and her team with this funding so that we can ensure that the United Senior Center continues its operations. I’m grateful for the leadership of Speakers Heastie and Adams, who have fought to ensure the longevity of the center.”

The money will go towards covering rent or operating costs for the upcoming years.

“We are thrilled that the United Senior Center of Sunset Park is not only reopening but able to stay in place; it is a testament to the strength and advocacy of this community,” said Chairperson of Community Board 7 Julio Peña III. “We thank Councilmember Aviles and Assemblymember Mitaynes as well as all the community advocates who fought tirelessly to keep this center open and serving our community.”

The center has been open for 51 years and provides meals, recreation, fitness, cultural activities, and transportation to seniors.

“It’s wonderful to see the United Senior Center, a cornerstone of our community for over five decades, reopen its doors,” said Mitaynes. “In a time of upheaval and growing precarity, we must preserve and strengthen the institutions that care for our people. The senior center is a port in the storm, offering everything from a hot meal to companionship and support.”