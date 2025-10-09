Wagner celebrates homecoming win over Tigers

For the third week of the PSAL season, the 1-1 Fort Hamilton Tigers traveled to Staten Island to play the 1-1 Wagner Falcons. With both teams looking to go beyond the .500 mark, the Falcons fed off an extra boost of encouragement from the full house that turned out for the evening’s homecoming celebration.

From their very possession, the Falcons scored quickly on a 30-yard run by Kadem Alejandro. On the ensuing kickoff, the Falcons regained the ball on a squib kick and drove down to the 25-yard line where the Tigers’ Thomas O’Neill intercepted to stop the Falcons’ scoring threat to keep the score 7-0 by the end of the first quarter.

After the O’Neill interception, the Tigers drove to the five-yard line where Manny King crossed the end zone for Fort Hamilton’s first score. The Falcons answered with a 62-yard pass play by Ian Bennett, followed by a 40-yard TD scramble by quarterback Ali Spencer. Down 21-6, the Tigers narrowed the Falcons’ lead as Zak Benchemarr scored on a jet sweep to end the first half for a 21-14 Wagner lead.

Fort Hamilton’s Adem Mehmedovic goes airborne to bring down Wagner’s Kaden Alejandro (#5) at mid-field.

After the on-field senior presentations and a homecoming celebration at half-time, the Falcons came out to dominate the second half by shutting down the Fort Hamilton offense. Falcon quarterback Spencer scored on a 60-yard sweep in the third quarter, while Sandro Patella scored on 58-yard pass play in the fourth quarter to finalize the score at 34-14.

Up next, the 1-2 Tigers will travel to the Bronx where they will meet the 1-2 Knights of John F. Kennedy Campus.