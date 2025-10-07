Woman, 75, struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Sunset Park

Byron was just a block away from her house when she was fatally struck by the driver

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Sunset Park Oct. 4.

Cops said at 9:30 p.m., Judith Byron, 75, was crossing at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 41st Street when a driver riding a silver SUV ran a red light, hit her and drove off.

EMS rushed Byron to Maimonides Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD.

Byron was just a block away from her home when she was struck.

Following the death, her husband, Henry Byron, spoke to CBS News New York from his hospital bed at Mount Sinai.

“They had told me that they had done everything they could,” Henry told the outlet. “I’m trying to hold myself together. If it wasn’t for my daughter, I wouldn’t be able to go on anymore.”

Flowers and candles have been set up on the block where Byron was struck. A sign was also placed on a pole, stating, “In memory of our dear friend and neighbor who passed away yesterday from a hit and run.”

Elected officials made statements about the fatal hit-and-run on social media.

“Coincidentally, I was next to DA Gonzalez today at the 8th Ave Mid-Autumn festival and we talked about this crime,” said State Sen. Steve Chan. “We will ensure justice for Ms. Byron.

Flowers and candles were placed by locals on Seventh Avenue and 41st Street to pay tribute to Judith Byron, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Mr. Gonzalez said that he will absolutely prosecute the driver of this vehicle when caught. He is equally frustrated by these reckless drivers.”

Police investigate the scene following the fatal hit-and-run. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

“I am truly heartbroken to hear of her passing and extend my deepest condolences to the grieving family,” said Councilmember Alexa Avilés. “Every traffic death is a horrific loss and, once again, shows the importance of championing ongoing street safety initiatives for our community. I am working with the relevant agencies to provide support for all affected by this violence.”