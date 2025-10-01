Woman robbed at gunpoint by four crooks on Senator Street

A woman, 42, was robbed at gunpoint by four crooks in Bay Ridge Sept. 22.
Cops said at 4:30 p.m., the woman was walking along Fifth Avenue and Senator Street with a box with 40 iPhones inside when the three males took out guns and hit her over the head and face. The fourth male nabbed the phones, worth $40,000. The thieves went inside a blue Tesla sedan with the phones and drove east on Senator Street.
The woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn for treatment.
The first suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.
The second one was wearing a black ski mask, white gloves, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.
The third male wore a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.
The fourth suspect wore a black ski mask, gray shorts, black leggings, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.