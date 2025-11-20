Bay Ridge hosts Art Deco Centennial Walking Tour 

Thirty-five residents attended the eight-stop two-hour tour



Bay Ridge hosted its Art Deco Centennial Walking Tour Nov. 15.

The tour was co-sponsored by Community Board 10 (CB 10), the Bay Ridge Conservancy, Bay Ridge Historical Society, Bay Ridge 5th Avenue BID and Historic Districts Council.

CB 10’s Zoning and Land Use Committee (ZALUC) initiated this collaborative community tour to highlight the 100th anniversary of the Art Deco Movement.

“It was a beautiful day to celebrate and learn about the Art Deco Movement and its influence on local architecture in Bay Ridge,” said Josephine Beckmann, district manager of CB 10.

A large group attended the Art Deco Centennial Walking Tour in Bay Ridge. Photos courtesy of Josephine Beckmann

Thirty-five residents attended, and the group visited eight stops during a two-hour walk, highlighting the rich history and architecture of each building.

The idea for commemorating the centennial with a walking tour was first proposed by ZALUC member Ralph Carmosino.

Tour stops included: Splendor Apartments, 7500 Fourth Ave.; Doctor’s Row Historic District, Bay Ridge Parkway between Fourth and Fifth avenues; Chase, formerly the Lincoln Savings Bank, 7427 Fifth Ave.; former Lincoln Law Office, 7519 Fifth Ave.; Apartment building at 434 79th St.; Bay Ridge Jewish Center, 8024 Fourth Ave.; Grately Hall 8215 Fourth Ave.; and St. Anselm’s Church, 356 82 St.

Doctor’s Row Historic District, Bay Ridge Parkway between Fourth and Fifth avenues



Photo courtesy of Landmarks Preservation Commission





Splendor Apartments, 7500 Fourth Ave.



Images via Google Maps

434 79th St.

Grately Hall 8215 Fourth Ave.



“This level of participation reflects the community’s considerable interest in local history, architecture, and the future of preservation in our neighborhood,” said Stephanie Simone-Mahaney, CB 10 chair of ZALUC. “The tour underscored how much of Bay Ridge’s Art Deco fabric remains intact and why these structures continue to hold cultural and historical value for the community.

“Many participants expressed a renewed appreciation for buildings they pass in their daily routines, noting how easily these details can be overlooked and how meaningful it is to recognize their place in the neighborhood’s history.”

Bay Ridge Jewish Center, 8024 Fourth Ave

St. Anselm’s Church, 356 82 St.

Chase, formerly the Lincoln Savings Bank, 7427 Fifth Ave.

Former Law Office, 7519 Fifth Ave



Simone-Mahaney said feedback was positive, and residents talked about the quality of the tour and asked if a future walking tour would take place

“The tour offered residents a meaningful opportunity to view Bay Ridge through a new lens and to reflect on the significance of preserving its architectural heritage,” she said. “In short, it was a really wonderful and unique experience.”