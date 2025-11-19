Brooklynite, writer and producer for ‘The Simpsons’ Daniel McGrath dies at 61

Brooklyn-born television writer and producer Daniel McGrath died on Nov. 14.

He was 61.

McGrath was an Emmy Award winner whose writing credits included 50 episodes of “The Simpsons,” 24 episodes of “Saturday Night Live,” as well as “King of the Hill” and “Muppets Tonight.”

He was also a producer and consulting producer for “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill.”

He won an Emmy in 1997 for an episode of “The Simpsons” called “Homer’s Phobia.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, McGrath died at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn after having a stroke.

According to McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home, 9620 Third Ave., McGrath was born in Brooklyn to Gerard and Eleanor McGrath. He graduated from Regis High School and Harvard University.

“His prodigious talents and singular personality will be missed by many devoted friends,” said the obit on the site.

While at Harvard, he was Vice President of the Harvard Lampoon and a theater director.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor, his brother Michael and wife Caroline, his brother Peter, his sister Gail, his nephew Dillon and his nieces Kylie and Emma.

“We lost my incredible brother Danny yesterday,” Gail McGrath Garabadian

wrote on Facebook. “He was a special man, one of a kind. An incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are broken.”

The wake was on Nov. 17 at McLaughlin & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at St. Patrick’s Church, 9511 Fourth Ave., on Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.