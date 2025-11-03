Coach Laino welcomes back 2005-2006 Tiger champions

I’m the luckiest person alive to have coached these boys for their back-to-back 2005 and 2006 championships,” said former Tigers coach Vince Laino during Fort Hamilton’s homecoming celebration. “If I had more time I could tell you an amazing story about each and every one of them.”

Now after 20 years, “these boys” are in their late 30s and were seeing one another for the first time since their playing days. Laino said the team that went 12-1 in 2005 and 13-0 in 2006 was very special. In addition to that team, he had the support of former Principal Jo Ann Chester’s administration and the team’s parents, who lent support behind the scenes.

While most members of the team did not continue with football, some did, like Jaiquawn Jarrett, who played for the Jets and is now a front office staff member with the Carolina Panthers. Also quarterback Jeff Legree went on to play professionally in Europe and American arena football.Wide receiver Keith Stroud also played for Rutgers and is now teaching in Orlando and coaching a current undefeated high school team.

Laino explained the key to those championship years,saying, “During those seasons the team embraced the grind. When they embraced the grind and shared it through their hard work, it brought the team together.”

In closing his tribute to the team, Laino said, “Remember, it’s about the players, not the plays. Thank you for returning to Fort Hamilton to keep this legacy alive.”