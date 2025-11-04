Coney Island wraps up Halloween season with 15th annual Children’s Parade and Festival 

The spooky season wasn’t quite over at Coney Island as the 15th annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Festival took place Nov. 1.

Presented by the Alliance for Coney Island, thousands of children and adults dressed up in their favorite costumes and marched down the Riegelmann Boardwalk.

Thousands celebrated Halloween and marched during the parade in Coney Island before enjoying a festival at Maimonides Park afterwards. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

Following the parade, a party took place at Maimonides Park, which featured a costume contest, arts and crafts, inflatable mazes, bounce houses, face painting, caricature artists, balloon twisters, and food from Nathan’s and other local eateries.

“The Coney Island Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade has grown into one of our community’s most beloved traditions,” said Cindy Vourderis, events, marketing and public relations manager at the Alliance for Coney Island. “It’s a free, fun-filled day that brings together families, neighbors, and local organizations to celebrate Halloween in a safe, festive, and welcoming environment.”

In addition to the festivities, 500 children received complimentary wristbands to Luna Park.

This year’s local partners and sponsors included the Brooklyn Book Bodega, Brooklyn Cyclones, Brooklyn FC, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, Hebrew Public, Health First, Luna Park in Coney Island, Nathan’s Famous, Paul’s Daughter, and other community organizations.

“Yesterday was the perfect day for the Children’s Halloween Festival here at Coney Island,” wrote the owners of Ruby’s Bar and Grill on Facebook. “LOVED the costumes!”

The Alliance for Coney Island is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing the transformation of the neighborhood into a year-round destination.