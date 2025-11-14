Cops make another arrest in alleged Dyker Heights carjacking after finding over 600 pounds of marijuana

Police provided an update in the alleged carjacking in Dyker Heights Nov. 8.

Cops said that at 12:45 a.m., Ting Liu, 37, was driving a 2014 Toyota Sienna when three men approached him at 11th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway and forced him to get out of the vehicle. They allegedly punched him in the face, simulated a gun, and stole his wallet and phone before forcing him back into the Sienna. The suspects allegedly drove off with the victim inside.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly carjacked by three males before the vehicle crashed at Dyker Place and 84th St. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

At 1 a.m., the Sienna smashed into a fence at the corner of Dyker Place and 84th St., fell to an embankment and stopped at the edge above an on-ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Police then arrested two of the three suspects. The third one is still at large.

Marc River, 29, and Christin Barnes, 36, were hit with a slew of charges, including robbery, burglary, kidnapping, assault and criminal possession of stolen property.

Cops said the SUV had more than 150 pounds of marijuana inside.

According to the Daily News, shortly after the alleged carjack, Liu had been left outside a home on 13th Avenue and 84th St., went inside without having keys, and called police. When cops arrived, they found 490 pounds of cannabis flower and 3 pounds of THC-laced edibles in the basement.

The outlet added police believe the carjackers took Liu to the stash house to get more marijuana, but panicked, sped off and crashed the SUV when they saw a police cruiser.

Liu, 37, was charged with three counts of criminal possession of cannabis.

“The Sheriff’s Joint Compliance Task Force was notified by the NYPD 68th Precinct of a possible cannabis stash house, after an alleged kidnapping & carjacking led officers to the basement of a residential dwelling,” wrote the NYC Sheriff Department on Facebook. “Search warrants resulted in the recovery of approximately 644 pounds of total THC/cannabis related products from the stash house and from a vehicle involved in the incident.

Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were found both in the vehicle and basement. Photos courtesy of NYC Sheriff Instagram

“Two individuals were arrested for the alleged kidnapping & carjacking and one individual was arrested for the unlawful possession of cannabis. The case remains ongoing with the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. We thank the continued partnership with the @nypd & the FIOs from the #68thPrecinct in creating a holistic approach to our enforcement efforts. We will continue to carry out the mandate of removing illegal, harmful, and unregulated cannabis products from our communities.”