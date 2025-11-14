Cougars claw Tigers for the win 

The 1-5 Fort Hamilton Tigers visited the 1-5 New Dorp Central Cougars and both teams were seeking just their second win of the season. Up to the end of the third quarter, it was a close punch-counter-punch type of game until the Cougars went ahead by two touchdowns on the legs of New Dorp quarterback Marat Baratov.

Fort Hamilton defenders Mario Batz (#9) and Thomas O’Neil, right, close in on New Dorp’s running back Frank Hamer.

With this game on the line for team pride, the Tigers made a goal line stand to end the first quarter in a scoreless tie. In the second quarter, Baratov scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 15-yard run. Fort Hamilton immediately responded with a 36-yard sweep by quarterback Aiden Porter to tie the game at 8-8. Zak Benchemarr followed with a fumble recovery that led to a three-yard run by Jayden Pagan to put the Tigers ahead 14-8. The Cougars responded with a 40-yard pass play to Roman Siniscalchi to close the first half with a 16-14 lead.

Tigers quarterback Aiden Porter sweeps left en route to a 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Tigers opened the third quarter with a 56-yard run by Manny King down to the three-yard line where Kevin Lin caught a short pass for the Tigers to take back the lead at 22-16. Baratov then followed with a 20-yard dash down the middle to tie the score at 22-22. Regaining the ball, the Cougars made a long drive that finished with Baratov’s one-yard push across the goal line for a crucial 28-22 go-ahead score to end the third quarter.

Siniscalchi’s nine-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach for the Tigers, while the Cougar defense added an exclamation point to end the game with a safety for the final score of 38-22.

The Tigers will finish their regular season schedule at home against rival Brooklyn Tech, the team that they lost to by one point in last season’s 3A Championship game.