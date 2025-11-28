DOT says Citi Bike station installation in Bay Ridge nearly complete, residents divided on results

DOT said that 46 of the 49 planned docks have been installed.

New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) announced that most of its installation of Citi Bike docking stations in Bay Ridge is complete.

As of Nov. 26, DOT said that 46 of the 49 planned docks have been installed.

“Citi Bike is more popular than ever because it’s convenient, sustainable, and a quick way to get around,” a NYC DOT spokesperson told this paper. “Bike share has become an integral part of our transportation landscape, and this expansion will help Bay Ridge residents better connect to the R train, Shore Road Park and Parkway, and many more popular local destinations.”

Photo courtesy of Ramon D.

The number of stations has left Bay Ridge residents divided. Some enjoy finding a bike at a variety of locations, while others believe the number is excessive and has taken away too many parking spots.

“It seems to be a great compromise,” said Bay Ridge resident Patrick Carmosino. “The neighborhood catches up with the rest of the city [regarding] bike share while as many parking spots as possible are preserved. It would appear most people who bothered to chime in agree.”

A map of active Citi Bike stations in Bay Ridge. Image courtesy of citibikenyc.com

Resident William Valentine started a petition on Change.org asking to remove some of the stations in Bay Ridge.

“As a resident of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, I have seen firsthand the challenges that arise when limited parking spaces are taken away by for-profit bike-sharing stations,” he wrote. “In my neighborhood, we’ve already lost 10 to 15 parking spots, making it increasingly difficult for those of us who rely on our vehicles. As someone who works night shifts and dedicates 16 to 18 hours a day to my job, I find myself spending an additional hour and fifteen minutes just to find a parking spot. This is simply not sustainable.”

So far, 119 people have signed the petition.

Most of the proposed Citi Bike stations have been installed in Bay Ridge. Photo courtesy of Patrick Carmosino



On Facebook, a resident asked State Sen. Andrew Gounardes how many parking spots were taken away.

“Very few,” he responded. “We worked with Citi Bike and DOT to ensure docks are placed on sidewalks rather than in parking spaces whenever possible.”

“From the jump, my office has worked closely with DOT to minimize parking loss and ensure the stations are put where they will be best utilized,” Councilmember Justin Brannan told NY1 in September.

Back in March, NYC DOT collected feedback from locals on where expansion would or wouldn’t work. In May, they announced that they planned to install 49 stations and began on Sept. 11 next to Owl’s Head Park.