EDC announces route changes for NYC Ferry 

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced they have finalized route changes for its NYC Ferry Optimization Plan Nov. 10.

The new routes are expected to begin on Dec. 8. According to NYC EDC, the proposal received positive rider feedback during the July proposal and received more than 15,000 public responses.

Councilmember Justin Brannan said the new map will include all-day 25-minute express service from the 69th Street Pier to Wall Street, with a stop at Atlantic Ave., and a new option from Bay Ridge to the west side of Manhattan. It also includes a new option from Bay Ridge to St. George/Staten Island and preserved stops along the South Brooklyn line during summer weekends, giving access to the Rockaway Ferry line at Sunset Park, service to Red Hook, and more.

The new routes are expected to begin next month.

“Kayla Santosuosso and I worked hard on a solution that both worked best for the commuters who use the ferry most regularly, and maintained options for the recreational users who want the option to travel to the BK stops during summer,” he said. “We’d like to thank EDC for working with us and taking our feedback into consideration.”

NYCEDC said the Ferry Optimization Plan will also split the East River into two routes at most times of day, increasing capacity and making trips faster and a local route that will serve all stops on the East River during midday on weekdays and on winter weekends to preserve connectivity.

It will also provide a one-seat ride to Midtown for the South Brooklyn route.

“As we embark on this next chapter, the development of a new Vision for the Future of Ferries in the New York Harbor and begin the work for new landings in East Harlem and MADE-Bush Terminal in Sunset Park reaffirm our commitment to expanding ferry service, exploring new vessel technologies, and supporting vital job centers and neighborhoods throughout the harbor for generations to come,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball.

Bay Ridge residents took to Facebook to discuss their thoughts on the change, with some raising questions or suggestions.

“Is Bay Ridge losing the ferry to Governor’s Island?” asked one person. “It was such an easy trip!”

Santosuosso, who will be councilmember for the 47th District in January, responded, saying, “We maintain the option on the South Brooklyn extension during summer weekends. It’s a trial run in 2026 to see if ridership justifies the extension, so let’s use that line.”

Another person asked if they can only get to Dumbo by transferring at Wall Street.

Santosuosso confirmed it, adding, “Except for summer weekends, when you can get it direct.”

“I have a wish list item for you: shuttle or even city bus along Shore Road so we can access the ferry,” said another resident. “There’s no parking by the pier and no viable way to get there besides walking. And no one wants to walk 1+ miles just to get the boat!”

MADE-Bush Terminal was named by NYCEDC as one of two locations for the next stage of NYC Ferry expansion.

“The area around MADE-Bush Terminal has transformed into a vibrant, mixed-use hub that supports local industry, employment, and open space,” NYCEDC said. “The MADE-Bush Terminal campus and adjacent South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) on public sites as well as numerous private redevelopments are fueling economic growth and creating thousands of jobs yet lacks direct ferry service for its large commuting workforce.

“The new landing will provide convenient public transit access and support public and private job centers while also providing residents of Sunset Park with two NYC Ferry landings—the existing Sunset Park South/BAT landing and the future landing at MADE-Bush Terminal.

For more information, visit edc.nyc.

The news comes after NYCEDC announced last month it was checking to see if it’s possible to provide a route to the neighborhood.