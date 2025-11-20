Eighth Avenue fire injures three

A blaze inside a Sunset Park building left three people injured Nov. 15.

FDNY said the fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. on the second floor of a mixed-use building on Eighth Avenue and 51st Street.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters and EMS workers were at the scene. The fire was put out at 2 a.m.

The civilians were taken to Maimonides Medical Center and treated for injuries that were considered non-life-threatening, according to the FDNY.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze, which occurred a floor above Chinese restaurant Bao House.