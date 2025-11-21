Hundreds brave cold for Coney Island Boardwalk Businesses’ Turkey Giveaway

400 turkeys were distributed thanks to local businesses, elected officials

The season of giving was in full swing during the second annual Coney Island Boardwalk Businesses’ Turkey Giveaway Nov. 20.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of Ruby’s Bar & Grill on the Riegelmann Boardwalk as community leaders, elected officials and volunteers gave out turkeys. Live music was also featured.

Hundreds of people lined up to receive turkeys during the second annual Coney Island Boardwalk Businesses’ Turkey Giveaway. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The event was in partnership with Alliance for Coney Island, State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Donations were made by several businesses, including Brooklyn Beach Shop, Deno’s Wonder Wheel, Lina Park Coney Island and Paul’s Daughter.

“I want to especially thank the businesses who put this together, who got these turkeys and made this happen,” said Daniel Murphy, executive director of Alliance for Coney Island. “They insisted on doing it again this year after such a great time we had last year. I want to thank our elected officials who made this possible through government assistance.”

“This event is important for us,” said Matthew Sarrel of Ruby’s. “It’s a way for us to give back to the community that’s allowed us to last 90-plus years here. We thank you all. For us specifically, the holidays are really about family.”

Before turkeys were given out, elected officials spoke on the boardwalk.

“I am so honored to be here,” Scarcella-Spanton said. “I want to thank the alliance, Ruby’s, my elected colleagues and everybody here who makes this day special year after year and to all of you who stood outside in this chilly weather. We’re just so happy to give back. I know how expensive everything can be, so we’re happy to help in some small way.”

“Thank you all for coming and giving us an opportunity to help you on Thanksgiving,” said Brook-Krasny. “Thank you also to everyone who came to volunteer.”

Over 400 turkeys were being distributed.

“What better place to be giving out turkeys to people that need it,” said Brannan. “It’s the Brooklyn way, the Coney Island way. Look at this crowd. We are excited to give out some turkeys today and bring some Thanksgiving cheer.”

A representative for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was also in attendance.