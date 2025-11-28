Lightscape returns to shine at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

The holidays have arrived at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) as it started its Lightscape show Nov. 21.

In its fifth year, the illuminated trail is a mile long. It includes installations and light-splashed landscapes in the garden.

During the opening ceremony, elected officials and leaders gathered to flip the switch on the light exhibition, turning thousands of moving lights on across Cherry Esplanade.

“Flipping on the giant switch for BBG’s Lightscape is one of my favorite NYC holiday traditions, filling the garden with a bright, awe-inspiring cultural experience,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “Programs like these are what make living in our city so special and demonstrate the power of our cultural institutions to bring people together and literally light up the world.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Sony Music

“We’re excited to once again welcome New Yorkers to Lightscape to begin the holiday season,” said Kathryn Glass, co-interim director of BBG. “The trail has been reimagined to celebrate BBG’s natural landscape and immerse each visitor into an enchanted forest with captivating light installations by world-renowned artists.”

This year, new additions include a redesigned trail, a curated soundtrack, and dining and drinking attractions.

BBG said this year’s Lightscape takes inspiration from the garden’s flora and fauna to create an enchanted forest experience in the heart of Brooklyn and features over a dozen new works of light art plus returning favorites.

They will also offer expanded 21 and up nights every Thursday in December, as well as curated festive food options at Lightscape Lodge and its bar.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Sony Music

“Lightscape has become a tradition for New Yorkers, and we’re proud to help bring it to life again this year,” said Jen Hensley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Con Edison. “This year’s enchanted forest theme encourages us to pause, take in the creativity around us, and reconnect with the natural beauty of our city’s green spaces. It’s a meaningful way to bring community members, visitors, and our employees together and celebrate the environment we all share.”

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Sony Music

This year’s show features 19 installations with new works, including “U.S. Premiere! Fluxit by Vendel & de Wolf courtesy Light Art Collection.” It has hundreds of individually rigged LED tubes that spark and glow, creating the effect of firelight in the Plant Family Collection.

It also includes Forest Dancers, a fountain of flowing light, and more by Culture Creative and BBG horticulture staff and has works of winter woodland-inspired living art on Lily Pool Terrace.

Attendees have already been impressed with this year’s display.

Lightscape will be open until Jan. 4, 2026.

