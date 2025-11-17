MADE Bush Terminal welcomes three new tenants to growing roster

Three businesses signed leases to join MADE Bush Terminal, the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced Nov. 12.

MADE Bush Terminal, short for Manufacturers, Artisans, Designers, and Entrepreneurs, is a reimagined campus that features 140,000 square feet of modern industrial workspace, 30,000 of it dedicated to cultural and public programming, and five acres of new parkland and open space.

PELLE, Aripack, and MushLume are the newest tenants that will occupy over 20,000 square feet of space.

PELLE is a Brooklyn-based design studio known for its sculptural lighting and furniture. Aripack is a packaging solutions company specializing in custom flexible and rigid packaging for food and beverage, as well as consumer brands. MushLume, also Brooklyn-based, is a sustainable lighting studio known for pioneering biodesign and creating lighting from mycelium.

“The newest tenants at MADE Bush Terminal – PELLE, Aripack, and MushLume – represent the next generation of modern manufacturing centered around design, sustainability, and the co-location of small businesses,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “These companies’ decision to locate to MADE is a reflection of how NYCEDC’s strategic investments in Sunset Park’s industrial waterfront are creating a thriving ecosystem for production, innovation, and growth.”

“This move allows us to unite all facets of our operations—design, fabrication, and client engagement—within a space that reflects our overall vision for the studio,” said PELLE Co-Founder and Creative Director Jean Pelle. “New and exciting additions include a dedicated painting studio, state-of-the-art workrooms for lighting and cast-paper production, and the Pelle Gallery. We’re thrilled to join the MADE community and build a long-term home here.”

The company signed a 10-year lease for 11,960 rentable square feet on the fifth floor of MADE and the space will serve as PELLE’s expanded headquarters.

“This move to MADE represents more than just a new address; it’s a reflection of Aripack’s commitment to collaboration, production, and innovation,” said Aripack CEO Isak Bengiyat.

By bringing our entire team under one roof in this dynamic space, we’re creating an environment where great ideas can flourish and our partnerships with customers can deepen. Brooklyn has been our home since 2004, and we’re excited to strengthen our roots in this borough’s thriving entrepreneurial community. MADE is the perfect platform for our next chapter of growth.”

Airpack signed a five-year lease for 6,000 rentable square feet on the fifth floor.

“We are thrilled to be joining the unique community at MADE Bush Terminal and to be expanding our operations within a larger footprint, ” said Danielle Trofe, founder of MushLume.

The new space will allow us to scale production, hold greater inventory volumes, and streamline our R&D efforts, while also providing a showroom space against an iconic waterfront backdrop with views of lower Manhattan. Maintaining a Brooklyn-based location for our sustainable, biofabrication business has always been our goal, and we couldn’t imagine a better fit than the ecosystem that the Economic Development Corp. has been fostering at MADE.”

The company signed a three-year lease for 2,510 rentable square feet on the fifth floor of MADE. The space will serve as a production studio and creative lab.