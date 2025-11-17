Men carjacked at gunpoint on Colonial Road

Two men were attacked and carjacked by crooks in Bay Ridge Nov. 13.

Cops said that at around 1 a.m., two men, 24 and 31, were sitting inside a 2026 BMW at Colonial Road and Wakeman Place when a black Mercedes with four males inside rear-ended them.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC



When the victims got out of their car, one of the crooks got out of the Mercedes, took out a gun and stole their jewelry and cellphones. He got inside the BMW and drove off. The Mercedes also fled, and both vehicles drove towards Belt Parkway and the Verrazzano Bridge.

Both victims were treated on scene by EMS.

Two men were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint on Colonial Road and Wakeman Place Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The crime occurred less than a week after a man, 37, was allegedly attacked, carjacked and kidnapped on 11th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Nov. 8.