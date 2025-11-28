Police seek man who groped teenager on Bay Ridge Avenue

A male groped a teenage girl in Dyker Heights Nov. 24.

Police said the girl, 17, was walking on 13th and Bay Ridge avenues at 7:05 p.m., when the suspect on a bike approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks. He then fled west on Bay Ridge Ave. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, beige jacket, black pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.