Registration begins for annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club Plunge

Since 1903, the club has been hosting a public New Year’s Day Plunge for all brave souls to welcome in the New Year

Registration has begun for the 123rd Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day Plunge.

The long tradition sees thousands of people brave enough to run into the waters off the Atlantic Ocean, usually during frigid temperatures, on Jan. 1.

The celebratory event includes attendees dressed up in costumes, as well as music and dancing.

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club says it’s the oldest winter bathing organization in the country. The club swims in the Atlantic Ocean in Coney Island every Sunday from November through April.

Along with the club, the Alliance for Coney Island announced that there is no fee to register, but participants are strongly encouraged to donate or fundraise in support of the local nonprofit organizations selected each year by the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.

Revelers enter the cold water during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in New York. Photos by AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Donations raised through the tradition go to sustaining programs that local families rely on year-round.

“In legendary NYC tradition, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club will once again open our den to the public for our New Year’s Day Plunge,” said Jarred Lustgarten, president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. “We invite all weird and non-weird folks to be baptized into 2026 with heart-pounding fun in the frigid Atlantic. No experience needed, just bring a towel, a friend, a stranger… anyone! Expect live music, hot cocoa, and epic vibes. And don’t forget to dig that paw deep in your wallet to support local charities. Swim safe, smile big!”

Back in March, local nonprofit organizations in the Coney Island area were awarded a total of over $60,000, thanks to the Coney Island Polar Bear Club.

Among the recipients were the New York Aquarium, Coney Island USA, the Coney Island branch of the Brooklyn Public Library and the Alliance itself.

“The Plunge is more than a tradition; it’s a lifeline,” said Cindy Vourderis, events, marketing, and public relations manager for the Alliance for Coney Island. “Every dollar raised helps support things like free public programming, youth education, job training, and other initiatives that keep Coney Island thriving. We depend on the generosity of our plungers to make this impact possible.”

This year’s plunge will start at 11 a.m. on Coney Island Beach, with participant check-in opening at 10:00 AM on Stillwell Avenue at Luna Park in Coney Island.

Alliance for Coney Island Executive Director Daniel Murphy shakes hands with Coney Island USA artistic director Adam Rinn. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

“Since 1903, we have been hosting a public New Year’s Day Plunge for all brave souls to welcome in the New Year,” the club stated. “In the past decade, the Club has raised over $500,000 to support local charities.”

To register, visit ConeyIslandPolarBearClub.com. People who give $50 or more will receive a limited-edition Polar Bear Plunge beanie.