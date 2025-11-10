Scaffolding set up around former Century 21 site as demolition nears

Demo is expected to start within the next 60 days

After years of proposals, work appears to be starting on new plans for the former Century 21 Department store in Bay Ridge.

Scaffolding was seen being set up on the 86th Street side of the former store.

In July, MCB Real Estate and Osiris Ventures made a joint acquisition of the space at 458 86th St. for $47.5 million with plans to redevelop the space.

Scaffolding has been placed around the former Century 21 Department store in Bay Ridge Nov. 7. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Jaime DeJesus

“We are projected to start demo within the next 60 days,” the spokesperson told this paper on Nov. 7.

The spokesperson said in September that the existing site will undergo a partial demolition before redevelopment begins.

Construction workers were seen putting up the scaffolding along the store at the beginning of November.

MCB said they expect to begin announcing retailers early next year, with additional store announcements rolling out throughout the year. They added the project will be anchored by a full-service grocer.

