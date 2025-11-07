South Shore Vikings sail past Tigers

Looking for at least a second win in the second half of the season, the 1-4 Fort Hamilton Tigers traveled to Canarsie to play the 4-1 South Shore Vikings. Led by junior quarterback George Adams (267 yards passing), the Vikings struck early and scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter.

Jason Deonainesigh started the South Shore scoring on a 21-yard screen pass, followed by Saleik Williams’17-yard run along with Adrian Antoine’s 41-yard run to give the Vikings a 21-0 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Lewis Tynir’s 33-yard pass play increased the Vikings’ lead to 28-0. Zak Benchemarr then finished the quarter catching a 13-yard pass for Fort Hamilton to close out the first half for a 28-6 South Shore lead.

In the second half, Antoine scored again on a 25-yard pass play to increase the Vikings’ lead to 35-6 to end the third quarter. With the Vikings riding a strong lead, both teams continued to put points on the board in the fourth quarter as Tynir scored again on a 40-yard pass play to put the Vikings up even further, 42-6.

Down but not out, Tiger quarterback Aiden Porter (143 passing yards) marched the Tigers downfield fueled by a 64-yard run by Manny King (157 all-purpose yards) to the four-yard line. From the four, Porter found tight end Kevin Lin in the back of the end zone to at least get the Tigers into double digits, 42-14.

The Vikings’ Chase Smitherman’s 14-yard reception increased the score to 50-14, while Lin’s second touchdown reception for 13 yards ended the fourth quarter in an overwhelming 50-20 South Shore win.