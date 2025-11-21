St. Ephrem’s Friendship Club holds annual turkey donation

St. Ephrem’s Friendship Club held its annual turkey donation and member luncheon at Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave., Nov. 20.

State Sen. Steve Chan and Councilmember Susan Zhuang attended the gathering. Frank Milea, president of the St. Ephrem’s Friendship Club, organized the event.

Milea received a Proclamation from State Sen. Steve Chan.

Photo courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan



During the luncheon, Chan presented him with a New York State Proclamation for his “exemplary leadership and dedication to the senior citizens of Brooklyn.”

Milea, who has been involved with the church for over 10 years, said that Chan, Zhuang and Assemblymember Lester Chang donated over 100 turkeys for seniors.

“It’s a lot of work but well worth it for the seniors,” Milea said.

“What an amazing day with the seniors,” he later wrote on Facebook, thanking the politicians, owners of Greenhouse Cafe Bobby Daquara, as well as John Keegan and his staff for the afternoon.

Owner of Greenhouse Cafe Bobby Daquara carrying turkey donations. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“We want to make sure that everyone here got a turkey for Thanksgiving because this is giving back to the community, the ones that we love so much,” Chan said. “I want to thank Frank for having this Friendship Club, so I brought a proclamation here for him on behalf of the New York state senate. I want to thank Frank and your organization for contributing so much for our society and community. Together we stand. Happy Thanksgiving.”

The St. Ephrem’s Friendship Club had a luncheon and received turkeys for Thanksgiving. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Zhuang greeted the large crowd inside the restaurant.

“Frank did a really great job with this club, so a round of applause,” he said. “Every single year, we will give money to this club.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta