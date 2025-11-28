Subway fare-beaters still having a field day jumping turnstiles

The MTA continues to lose high revenue by being unable to stop turnstile jumpers. First, they added metal flanges to bars of the turnstiles, and now recently, saw-tooth panels. But it hasn’t stopped many free-ride leapers.

Sawtooth panels were recently added.

Another method the fare-stealers frequently employ is to wait for someone bringing a baby stroller, bicycle or shopping cart through the emergency gate and they pile through. Or if it is a group of teenagers, one will pay the fare then pass through the turnstile and open the gate so the rest don’t pay.

Another ploy they sometimes use is to simply ask any paying passenger to open the gate for them. And from what I have personally observed, they usually get someone to comply. Once the gate is open it’s like a free-for-all for anyone entering the station.

The Fort Hamilton U.S. Army Garrison is gearing up for its Holiday Market and Tree-Lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 12, with the market opening at 4 p.m., and the tree-lighting at 5:30 p.m. This event is open to the public. However, you must pre-register by email to: Hamilton.ArmyMWR.com. Our good friends and base volunteers Herb and Sandy Morales will be greeting children as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Entrance is via the main gate at 101st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

The Third Avenue Merchants Association is holding its Christmas tree-lighting on Monday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 8603 Third Ave. St. Patrick’s Church, at 9511 Fourth Ave., is holding its outdoor creche blessing and lighting of their Christmas trees on Saturday, Dec. 6 after the 4:30 p.m. Mass.

Grigos Anthony Grigos will receive the “Good Scout” Award. Photo courtesy of Facebook

On Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., prominent Bay Ridge banking executive Anthony Grigos, who is a former member of the Fort Hamilton Citizens Action Committee, will be presented with the 2025 “Good Scout” Award at Giando on the Water, 400 Kent Ave., by the Greater New York Councils of Scouting America. The councils affiliated with this group offer support and programming for boys and girls in the Cub Scouts (Grades K-5), Scouts BSA (11-17), Venturing (14-20), Sea Scouts (14-20) and Explorers ( 14-20).

A fond farewell to longtime Brooklyn native and former President of Green-Wood Cemetery Richard J. Moylan, who recently moved to Somers in upstate New York. We have taken his photo on many occasions during the Green-Wood Memorial Day concerts and when he was the grand marshal in the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Park Slope.