Tap dance teacher, member of Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center, honored

Betty Markowitz, 96, was celebrated for her work with the center and Rhythm and Style Tappers

A beloved dance teacher was honored at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center, 9941 Fort Hamilton Pkwy., Nov. 19.

Betty Markowitz, 96, was recognized by elected officials, NYC Parks and friends during a concert with performances from the Rhythm and Style Tappers.

Markowitz, known to many as Ms. Betty, has been a member of the center for 30 years and taught tap dancing for 25 of them.

Betty Markowitz was honored for her work with the Rhythm and Style Tappers at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center.

The tappers are a popular senior tap dance group in the Bay Ridge area. The group has performed at events all over the borough, such as Brooklyn Cyclones games, Brooklyn Beach Sports Festival, at the Fort Hamilton Army Base and the Senior Olympics Games Opening Day, which is run by NYC Parks Department.

“Betty is an amazing tap dancer and performer who has been entertaining people for generations in the Bay Ridge community,” said NYC Parks Brooklyn Borough Commissioner Martin Maher, who attended the concert. “Her enthusiasm is contagious and is loved by all.”

Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center hosts a variety of different programs from art, music, sports and exercise programs.

Betty Markowitz was honored for her work with the Rhythm and Style Tappers at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center.

“With decades of experience and a passion for dance she and her talented group will fill the room with lively tap, charming vocals and pure joy,” NYC Parks stated in a press release about the group.

Markowitz received a Certification of Appreciation from State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and a citation from Councilmember Justin Brannan by a representative.

During the evening, Markowitz thanked the staff.

“They’re not just staff. They’re talented staff,” she said. “I have such wonderful help here, not only tonight but every Monday.”

Betty Markowitz was honored for her work with the Rhythm and Style Tappers at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center.

She also received certificates from U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Assemblymember Michael Tannousis, and Councilmember David Carr as well as a plaque from NYC Parks that read, “In recognition of a lifetime of dedication to the art of tap dance. Thank you for sharing your rhythm, talent and heart with us. With love and appreciation from your Fort Hamilton family.”

“What an unforgettable night,” wrote the Friends of Fort Hamilton Recreation Center on its Facebook page. “A huge congratulations to the Rhythm & Style Tappers on their beautiful performance, and a heartfelt thank you to Ms. Betty for sharing her incredible talent, leadership, and decades of dedication with our community!

“And of course, a big shout-out to the Fort Hamilton staff for all their hard work behind the scenes—decorating, setting up, preparing music and photos, and ensuring every detail was perfect.”