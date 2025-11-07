Tiger JV stars are on the rise

It’s been a challenging season so far for the 1-4 Fort Hamilton JV Tigers, with just one game left to complete their schedule. However, despite the team’s record, a spotlight has been on a number of freshmen who have been difference-makers in their first year of high school football. Looking at player potential and their ability to learn the game, head coach Dom DiLisi is encouraged by the play of these top freshmen who have put points on the board.

At the top of the pack is starting quarterback Jah’ziah Turner, who is playing his first season of full-contact football after excelling at flag football at the Kipp Charter School. Just five games into the JV’s six-game schedule, Turner already appears in the PSAL’s Top 10 in quarterback rankings for freshmen and sophomores across the league’s four different divisions.

The JV Tigers’ top two-way offensive performers are receiver Nathaniel Jolicoeur, receiver Mekhi Smith and running back Shamar Leggett, left to right.

Turner is currently number one in the passing completions category with 34 and ranks second with seven passing touchdowns. He also ranks third for a total of 455 passing yards. Leading his team to its first win by the score of 42-28 over Port Richmond, Turner turned in a signature game, completing nine passes on 15 attempts for four touchdowns and 216 yards. In addition to this game’s passing stats, he also caught a touchdown pass on a flea-flicker play.

Helping Turner to get those passing stats is a fellow Kipp graduate, receiver Nathaniel Jolicoeur, who also played flag football and is averaging 13 yards a reception on 14 catches for 181 yards with three touchdowns.

Mekhi Smith is another target for Turner, and his speed and athleticism have earned him an average of 10 yards per reception on 11 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Out of the backfield, running back Shamar Leggett gives the JV a steady ground game with an average of six yards per carry on 55 attempts for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

Besides the team’s top offensive players, according to Coach Sal Astuto, three sophomore members of the offensive line have shown growth and a readiness to move up to next year’s varsity: left tackle Omar Ibrahim, left guard Martin Pyznar and right tackle Dennis Lesif. Freshman center Chase Townsend also has also performed well enough to be considered for promotion to the varsity along with his fellow sophomore linemen.