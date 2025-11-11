Two men in custody after allegedly carjacking, kidnapping man, 37, in Dyker Heights

Two people are in custody after a man, 37, was allegedly attacked, carjacked and kidnapped in Dyker Heights Nov. 8.

Cops said that at 12:45 a.m., the victim was driving a 2014 Toyota Sienna when three males approached him at 11th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway and forced him to get out of the vehicle. They allegedly punched him in the face, simulated a gun, and stole his wallet and phone before forcing him back into the Sienna. The suspects allegedly drove off with the victim inside.

A 37-year-old man was allegedly carjacked by three males before the vehicle crashed at Dyker Place and 84th St. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

At 1 a.m., the Sienna smashed into a fence at the corner of Dyker Place and 84th St., fell to an embankment and stopped at the edge above an on-ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Police then took two of the three suspects into custody and said that charges are still pending.

The third suspect escaped and remained at large.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing.

According to State Sen. Steve Chan and Councilmember Justin Brannan, the alleged crime wasn’t random.

“It was not a random, stranger-on-stranger crime,” Chan said.

“Not that it matters because violent crime is violent crime, but we do not believe this was a random act—very likely it was targeted,” Brannan said.