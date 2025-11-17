Wake for Firefighter Patrick Brady held in Marine Park

The wake of Firefighter Patrick Brady was held at Marine Park Funeral Home, 3024 Quentin Rd Nov. 14.

Brady, 42, died on Nov. 8 after he was on the roof of 9407 Kings Highway putting out a fire. While helping put out the five-alarm blaze, he went into cardiac arrest. FDNY firefighters and EMS quickly moved to treat Brady.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

The following day, FDNY members placed purple and black bunting on the exterior of FDNY Ladder 120, 107 Watkins St., where Brady served. On Nov. 11, FDNY gathered for his dignified transfer.

“The entire FDNY is heartbroken over the loss of Firefighter Patrick Brady,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker. “Firefighter Brady was a dedicated public servant, and firefighting was in his blood. We are thinking of his family, friends, and fellow members as we join them in mourning this immense loss.

Brady was appointed to the FDNY in 2014. He was assigned to Engine 22, 423 Ralph Ave., before transferring to Ladder 120 in 2022.

“Last night, NYC lost one of our bravest heroes, Firefighter Patrick Brady, who tragically died in the line of duty while battling a 5-alarm fire in Brooklyn,” NYPD posted on its X Page. “We stand in solidarity with his family, the entire New York City Fire Department (FDNY), and all New Yorkers during this time of profound sorrow.”

President Donald Trump sent a letter to his wife, Kara offering his condolences.

“His legacy of selfless service will be an enduring reminder of his love for you and your family, his dedication to the citizens of New York, and his pride in our Nation,” he wrote. “He will always be remembered for his last full measure of devotion as a true American hero.

“Please know that Patrick will be held in my heart. His love for you will forever endure, and his spirit will remain by your side. He was an incredible man and husband, and I know that his wonderful brothers, Jimmy and Brian, will carry on his indelible legacy through their continued service with the FDNY.”

He is the 1,163rd member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.

“Firefighter Patrick Brady gave his life protecting the city we all love; there is no sacrifice that is more selfless than the actions that took place this evening,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Firefighter Brady came from a family of firefighters — all dedicated to protecting the lives of their fellow New Yorkers. I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his wife, Kara, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

During the wake, a line of firefighters, family and friends stretched around the block of the funeral home.

In honor of Brady, Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on all state government buildings be lowered to half-staff.

A press conference was held following the wake in Marine Park.

“If I could choose anyone to love in the world, I would choose him over and over again,” said Kara.

“This is what we do in the fire department when we lose one of our own, especially in the line of duty,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito.