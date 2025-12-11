11-story building for housing, supermarket at 9201 Fourth Avenue proposed during CB 10 meeting

Representatives from applicant 9201 LLC attended a Community Board 10 (CB 10) meeting to talk about its plans to build a new 11-story, 129,035 square foot building at 9201 Fourth Ave. Dec. 8.

The Zoning and Land Use Committee heard that the mixed-use development includes roughly 110,000 square feet for 97 housing units and 18,000 square feet for commercial use.

The applicant’s counsel Richard Lobel said they are seeking a rezoning to allow the proposal to be built.

“The existing district does not permit residential,” he said. “It really allows more for commercial uses. It has high parking requirements. It doesn’t really contribute in terms of any newer development. It really produced a lot of heavy industrial type uses. The proposal would allow us to build an 11-story plus cellar building.”

He also said they are asking for a text amendment that will facilitate the development of affordable housing.

The plan includes 19 one-bedrooms, 62 two bedrooms, and 16 three bedrooms. Of the 97 units, 24 would be affordable.

For commercial use, the applicant has plans to build a supermarket to occupy the space. There would also be parking for 52 spaces underground in the existing cellar.

“It’s really an ideal site to put this type of residential housing,” said Lobel. “If you’re looking for appropriate sites, we want to try to get more residential on sites where it’s going to do the least amount in terms of impact. This would be an ideal site.”

The current space at 9201 Fourth Ave. Photo courtesy of Community Board 10

He also discussed the trouble with the existing building.

“In addition, you’ve got this existing commercial building, which is vacant,” he said. “Seven stories, 79,000 square feet. I understand that it’s been an eyesore and a headache for years now.”

One committee member asked if a supermarket would be the best use of the commercial space.

Applicant Tim Ziss said that although they have designed the space to be able to accommodate the supermarket, the plans can change for another purpose based on the needs in the neighborhood.

“We can scale it back and do any kind of retail there,” he said. “We were approached by a supermarket that is more affordable [than Whole Foods]. It’s a national name that I can’t disclose unfortunately due to a conflict that I think would be a great addition.”

The vote by the committee was postponed to January.

“I think there are a great number of considerations and questions that still need to be reviewed and discussed,” said CB 10 Zoning and Land Use Chair Stephanie Simone-Mahaney

The full Board will then review this matter at a public hearing on Jan. 20 at the Dyker Beach Golf Course, 1030 86th Street.