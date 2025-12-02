18-year-old robbed by two crooks on Fort Hamilton Parkway

Two males robbed a man, 18, in Bay Ridge Nov. 15.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m., the victim was walking along Fort Hamilton Parkway and 85th Street when one of the two suspects approached him, simulated a gun and demanded his things. The thieves stole his jacket and fled east on 85th Street.

Surveillance image of the suspect

Photo courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance image of the suspect

Photo courtesy of NYPD



One of the suspects was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The other was wearing a blue sweater, black vest, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.