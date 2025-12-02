18-year-old robbed by two crooks on Fort Hamilton Parkway

Two males robbed a man, 18, in Bay Ridge Nov. 15.
According to police, at 6:30 p.m., the victim was walking along Fort Hamilton Parkway and 85th Street when one of the two suspects approached him, simulated a gun and demanded his things. The thieves stole his jacket and fled east on 85th Street.
One of the suspects was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The other was wearing a blue sweater, black vest, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.