Adams, Maimonides, NYC Health + Hospitals officials announce merger expected to take place before April

Maimonides Health will merge with NYC Health + Hospitals in 2026, according to officials.

The partnership was announced by Mayor Adams, NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz, and Maimonides Health Chief Executive Officer Ken Gibbs Dec. 29 and is pending final legal and regulatory approval.

The partnership is expected to be complete before April 1, 2026, and is supported by $2.2 billion over five years from New York state to protect safety net health care in Brooklyn.

“By bringing two storied health care systems together under one umbrella, we will ensure that Brooklynites, and all New Yorkers, can continue to receive the high-quality care that they deserve,” said Adams. “NYC Health + Hospitals is the envy of cities everywhere, and New Yorkers trust the care they receive at its 11 hospitals and many other patient care sites. This effort preserves and strengthens care in my home borough of Brooklyn and will be great for the thousands of patients who use Maimonides every day.”

Maimonides Health CEO Ken Gibbs Photo courtesy of Maimonides Health

“We are proud to be part of the solution that preserves this cherished Brooklyn community hospital and welcomes it as an affiliate of our own public network of hospitals,” said First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro. “This is an historic occasion and a ‘win-win’ scenario for all.”

Maimonides Health has three hospitals in Brooklyn and more than 80 community-based sites. By joining the public health care system, care provided by Maimonides facilities will be reimbursed at a higher rate by Medicaid.

“Joining NYC Health + Hospitals will allow Maimonides to build on our history of providing outstanding specialty care to the communities we have proudly served for decades,” said Gibbs. “We are grateful to have a partner who shares our commitment to working with communities to meet their needs, and we are grateful to Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, and Dr. Katz for giving us this unique opportunity to expand access to our care across Brooklyn.”

Maimonides Health may merge with NYC Health + Hospitals in the next few months. Image via Google Maps

In October, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the grant. The Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program encourages partnerships with safety-net institutions by providing strategic capital and operating support, in addition to required regulatory flexibility, to improve the resilience and sustainability of safety-net hospitals and to expand access to high-quality care.

The following month, NYC Health + Hospitals’ Board of Directors voted unanimously to pursue a partnership.

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz Photo courtesy of NYC Health + Hospitals

“This is an exciting opportunity for NYC Health + Hospitals and Maimonides, two institutions with their own respected history and traditions, but both committed to providing high-quality care for all New Yorkers,” said Katz. “All of our 11 hospitals have their own identity and culture, and Maimonides will retain its unique character and commitment to the communities it serves. As we move forward, we will work with its amazing, dedicated clinicians and staff to ensure a smooth transition for everyone, especially its patients.”